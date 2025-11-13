Gem State remembers four murdered University of Idaho students on third anniversary

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Thursday, November 13, 2025, marks the solemn three-year anniversary of the devastating murders of four University of Idaho students.

A memorial to the victims at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho: Seth Randal, December 2023.

The lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Maddison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were tragically cut short by the violent acts of confessed killer Bryan Kohberger. The victims were discovered in the off-campus residence they shared on King Road in Moscow, Idaho.

The Victims: Lives Remembered

In the years since the killings, the four students have been remembered not just for the manner of their deaths, but for the lives they led and the futures they were building.

Kaylee Goncalves (left) and Maddie Mogen (right)

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, were best friends who grew up together in North Idaho. Mogen was pursuing a degree in Marketing, and Goncalves was a senior majoring in General Studies.

Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/14/2022

Xana Kernodle, 20, from Post Falls, Idaho, was studying Marketing and had recently joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Her boyfriend and fellow victim, Ethan Chapin, was a 20-year-old freshman and a triplet from Mount Vernon, Washington.

In the wake of the tragedy, the University of Idaho has taken steps to honor the memory of the four students. At the Spring Commencement in May 2023, the university awarded each of the victims with posthumous degrees. Over a year after the horrific crime, the house where the murders occurred, located on King Road, was demolished on December 28, 2023.

Last year, the university established the Vandal Healing Garden on campus, a permanent memorial for the students. Marking the third anniversary of the killings, the university shared a collection of photos taken in the garden on social media, committing to keep the four students "Forever in our hearts."

Vandal Healing Garden, Courtesy University of Idaho

State of Idaho Remembers U of I Victims

On this solemn anniversary, the State of Idaho paused to remember the victims. Governor Brad Little took to social media to express support for the victims' families and loved ones, acknowledging the enduring impact of the killings on the entire state.

"The tragic loss of Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin shook our state to its core," said Little. "Idahoans continue to offer our love and support to the families and many, many loved ones of these four beautiful souls."