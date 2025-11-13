Get Protected: Eastern Idaho Public Health offers free Flu Vaccines Clinics
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As the chill of winter creeps into Idaho and cold and flu season begins, Eastern Idaho Public Health is taking steps to ensure
Eastern Idaho Public Health will be holding several free flu clinics for uninsured or underinsured individuals across Eastern Idaho during November.
According to a CDC report, the 2024-2025 flu season reached the highest level of severity in influenza activity since 2018. The CDC concludes that the widespread circulation of the virus reinforces the importance of annual flu vaccinations.
"Vaccination is important for protecting yourself and your loved ones from illness," adds Eastern Idaho Public Health. "Flu viruses are constantly changing, and flu vaccines may be updated from one season to the next to protect against the viruses that research suggests will be common this year."
EIPH doctors emphasize that while some people who get vaccinated still get sick, flu vaccination has been shown in several studies to reduce the severity of illness.
Clinics will be held at each of the following EIPH office locations:
- St Anthony | Wednesday, November 26th 8:00 am-11:30 am
- 45 South 2nd West, St. Anthony, ID 83445
- Dubois | Thursday, November 13th 9:00am-4:00pm
- 332 West Main, Dubois, ID 83423
- Driggs | Monday, November 17th 8:15am-4:30pm
- 820 Valley Centre Drive, Driggs, ID 83422
- Rigby | Monday, November 17th, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
- 380 Community Lane, Rigby, ID 83442
- Rexburg | Tuesday, November 18th, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm.
- 314 North 3rd East, Rexburg, ID 83440
- Mackay Senior Center | Tuesday, November 18th, 10:00 am-2:00 pm
- 301 Cedar, Mackay, ID 83251
- Idaho Falls | Thursday, November 20th 8:00am-5:00pm
- 1250 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
- Salmon | Thursday, November 20th 8:30am-4:00pm
- 801 Monroe, Salmon, ID 83467
- Challis | Tuesday, November 25th, 8:00 am-5:00 pm
- 610 Clinic Road, Suite A, Challis, ID 83226
