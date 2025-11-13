Get Protected: Eastern Idaho Public Health offers free Flu Vaccines Clinics

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As the chill of winter creeps into Idaho and cold and flu season begins, Eastern Idaho Public Health is taking steps to ensure

Eastern Idaho Public Health will be holding several free flu clinics for uninsured or underinsured individuals across Eastern Idaho during November.

According to a CDC report, the 2024-2025 flu season reached the highest level of severity in influenza activity since 2018. The CDC concludes that the widespread circulation of the virus reinforces the importance of annual flu vaccinations.

"Vaccination is important for protecting yourself and your loved ones from illness," adds Eastern Idaho Public Health. "Flu viruses are constantly changing, and flu vaccines may be updated from one season to the next to protect against the viruses that research suggests will be common this year."

EIPH doctors emphasize that while some people who get vaccinated still get sick, flu vaccination has been shown in several studies to reduce the severity of illness.

Clinics will be held at each of the following EIPH office locations:

St Anthony | Wednesday, November 26th 8:00 am-11:30 am 45 South 2nd West, St. Anthony, ID 83445

Dubois | Thursday, November 13th 9:00am-4:00pm 332 West Main, Dubois, ID 83423

Driggs | Monday, November 17th 8:15am-4:30pm 820 Valley Centre Drive, Driggs, ID 83422

Rigby | Monday, November 17th, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm 380 Community Lane, Rigby, ID 83442

Rexburg | Tuesday, November 18th, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. 314 North 3rd East, Rexburg, ID 83440

Mackay Senior Center | Tuesday, November 18th, 10:00 am-2:00 pm 301 Cedar, Mackay, ID 83251

Idaho Falls | Thursday, November 20th 8:00am-5:00pm 1250 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Salmon | Thursday, November 20th 8:30am-4:00pm 801 Monroe, Salmon, ID 83467

Challis | Tuesday, November 25th, 8:00 am-5:00 pm 610 Clinic Road, Suite A, Challis, ID 83226



For more information, click HERE.