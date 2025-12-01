Deadlines loom to register for health insurance for 2026

Consider this a simple reminder, the deadlines to register for Medicare Advantage plans or health plans with Your Health Idaho are quickly approaching.

For seniors on Medicare looking to shop for expanded health coverage with an advantage plan, the last date to register is Sunday, December 7th. Those already on Medicare who do NOT want to purchase an advantage plan don't need to worry about the deadline.

For others who use 'Your Health Idaho' to purchase Affordable Care Act insurance plans have a bit longer, but need to make their decision and fill out all the appropriate information by Monday, December 15th.

Insurance experts say the best way to shop is to get an insurance broker who can help you shop and help fill out the information correctly.

"Any mistakes that you make on your applications on the marketplace you're accountable for," said Sandi Herrin, a health insurance broker with Heritage Health Advocates. "or you can have somebody else be accountable for it. The broker can be accountable for it, and they're trained."

Herrin said with all the recent changes to both Medicare Advantage plans and ACA insurance plans, she strongly recommends people have an expert at least look over their decisions, if not help them at a more in depth level. "They're trained by 'Your Health Idaho'. They're trained by having a license to provide that service," said Herrin. "And so why not? It's a free service. It doesn't cost you anything to use a broker. You might as well use them to the best of their ability."