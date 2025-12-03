‘An Open Door’: City Councilman-Elect Brandon Lee Shares Vision for Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls small business owner and real estate developer Brandon Lee secured a seat on the Idaho Falls City Council Tuesday, receiving 6,899 votes or 59.5% of the electorate.



Candidate Teresa Dominick earned 4,695 votes, or 40.5% of ballots cast in the race.



Lee emphasized the need to build unity following a prolonged and intense election season.

“I truly do have a listening ear and an open door policy,” Lee said. “... I truly do want to know and listen and understand so that when we make decisions and when I cast my vote for any particular issue, I feel like I have fully vetted and have a full understanding of all aspects and understand the true trade-offs, so that the best decisions can be made.”

Lee proposes that the city adopt a “predictive growth model.”



“That's working with other community leaders — like Brian Powell in Ammon and now Lisa Burtenshaw the mayor — and really creating a tool that has more information sets and data sets which allow us to make better decisions,” he said.



Lee is a native of Idaho Falls and is married to Nettie Lee. They are the parents of four children, and the youngest is a sophomore at Idaho Falls High School.



He has served on the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Commission for seven years and is the head coach for varsity girl’s soccer at Idaho Falls High School.



Lee is excited about the community’s trajectory and the unique offerings and opportunities available to Idaho Falls residents.

“I think it's important, as we grow, that we make wise decisions so that we don't lose the things that have made us special,” he said.