Survey seeks input on succession planning needs of Lemhi County farmers and ranchers

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)– As the average age of Idaho farmers and ranchers continues to rise, the University of Idaho Extension is asking food producers to weigh in on when and how succession-planning workshops should be offered. While half of the survey's respondents have been operating for over 26 years, organizers hope younger producers will participate before the survey closes in late December.

The purpose of the survey is to identify the best times to hold succession-planning workshops and determine which succession-planning topics are most important to farmers and ranchers.

The classes emphasize the importance of succession planning, especially since the University of Idaho Extension and land trusts realized that the average age of farmers and ranchers in Idaho is older.

"It's interesting that some of the data that people have responded [with], 50% of the respondents are the older generation that are running the operation. And have been involved for more than 26 years," said Shannon Williams, a UI Extension educator based in Lemhi County.

The survey began in mid-November and will likely close by the end of December. 32 people have responded, but the organizers are hoping to gather additional input, especially from younger farmers.

"They can all complete the survey because they all have different viewpoints on what a succession plan would look like," Williams said, "It's just as important for that next generation to provide their input because they are the ones that are going to be running the operation or be involved."

There's still time to complete the survey. If you are a farmer or rancher in Idaho interested, click HERE.