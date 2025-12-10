NeighborWorks Pocatello rallies community support for avenues for Hope Housing Challenge

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– NeighborWorks Pocatello is raising money for the Avenues for Hope housing challenge.

"You know this is always a wonderful time of year for Pocatello, the people here are just so giving, and they see the benefit. They see the importance of good housing for the community," said Mark Dahlquist, Executive Director of NeighborWorks Pocatello.

The challenge is a statewide fundraising campaign that benefits housing nonprofits across Idaho.

That helps prevent homelessness and improve affordable housing options.

To kick off the fundraiser, Idaho Central Credit Union presented NeighborWorks with a $10,000 check.

"Housing is a human need and we are a local community provider that supports and believes that every person has a need for housing, and this supports that. And Idaho central is very, very local and loves to give back to its community," said Edward Tierney, Chief Lending Officer at Idaho Central Credit Union.

Local banks showed up throughout the day to drop off checks for the fundraiser.

If you are interested in donating, check out this link here.