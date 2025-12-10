Tenants fear money loss after drop box break-in; Sheriff’s Office investigating

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– The reported break-in of a rent drop box has tenants worried they might have to repay December's rent. Rooftop Rental tenants say they may be forced to repay money that went missing, prompting frustration as deputies launch an investigation.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says the incident was reported on December 9.

"I hope everyone who put the money in the box over the weekend will get it figured out, and all we can do is pray that they waive our rent for this month, otherwise we all have to come up with over 1200 dollars again when most of us barely scrape by..." said a disgruntled tenant on Facebook.

According to the tenant, who chose to remain anonymous, Rooftop Rentals will waive any late fees, but not waive the lost payments for tenants who paid in cash. Local News 8 has reached out to Rooftop Rentals but has not yet received a response.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the matter.