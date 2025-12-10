Two-vehicle crash on Yellowstone HWY sends one driver to hospital with minor injuries

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A two-vehicle crash on Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls on Wednesday morning sent one person to a local hospital with minor injuries. The crash took place shortly before 12:00 p.m. near the Fred Meyer and McDonald's shopping area.

According to Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) spokesperson Jessica Clements, the incident began as one vehicle was attempting to exit the shopping center’s parking lot. As the driver turned onto Yellowstone Highway, their vehicle was struck by a second car traveling southbound.

One unnamed driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported from the collision.

A section of the southbound lanes of the roadway was partially blocked to traffic for around one hour as IFPD officers investigated the scene and cleared the wreckage.