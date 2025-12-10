“We’re Heartbroken”: Zoo Idaho mourns the passing of beloved Mountain Lion, Sinbad

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Tuesday, Zoo Idaho staff in Pocatello announced the passing of Sinbad, the beloved mountain lion who had been a resident at the facility for the last 13 years. Sinbad was humanely euthanized after his health rapidly declined, a difficult decision made by the animal care team and veterinarian.

The care team first noticed a very quick change in Sinbad's appetite and behavior on November 21st. Despite close monitoring and treatment over the following days, the mountain lion's health continued to deteriorate.

Zoo Idaho staff stated on Facebook, "Although he had a full and happy life, we’re heartbroken that we had to say goodbye so quickly."

Sinbad joined Zoo Idaho as a small, 3-month-old kitten in February 2012. At 13 years old, Sinbad was within the typical lifespan for mountain lions in captivity, which is 15-20 years.

Legacy and Next Steps

Sinbad was known by his caretakers for his intelligence, agility, and curiosity, as well as being "very talkative" and forming special bonds with many staff members.

The mountain lion's body has been sent for a necropsy. This procedure will help the Zoo Idaho team learn more about what Sinbad was experiencing, ensuring they continue to improve the care of all zoo resident animals.

The Zoo Idaho team stated, "As we grieve his loss, our team remains focused on ensuring the continued health and well-being of all the animals in our care."