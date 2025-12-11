IFHS Ranked #1 High School in Area by U.S. News and World Report

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls High School (IFHS) has been designated the top high school in the area by U.S. News and World Report’s 2025-2026 rankings.



The recognition placed Idaho Falls High School first of 19 regional high schools.



“Idaho Falls High School was awarded as the top school in the area, and I think that's very well deserved because I think we just have such great teachers here,” said Jonas Webb, a high school senior. “The school offers a really wide range of AP and dual credit courses, and that's able to help launch me further into college.”



Webb was recently named a National Merit Semi-Finalist for placing in the top 16,000 students nationwide on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit exam.

The school’s commendation continues a long track record and legacy of success.



“They look at a variety of things – AP scores, college go on rates, they look at graduation rate and things of that nature,” said Idaho Falls High School Principal Dallan Parker. “... Idaho Falls High School offers 11 Advanced Placement (AP) courses, 21 dual enrollment classes, and the opportunity for students to earn their associates degree before graduation.”

The school was named one of the top 25 high schools in Idaho – out of more than 200.



“We are helping kids achieve their goals and working so that every student can be successful,” said Paula Trudell, an AP English and College English teacher. “This school has a climate of holding kids accountable for academics and rigor as well. I know a lot of high school, for example, are actually dropping AP courses and moving more towards dual credit. And we're still offering both and we're still filling both.”



Nationwide, the magazine reviewed 24,000 U.S. high schools and ranked 18,000, placing IFHS in the top quarter of high schools in America at #5,114.



The annual “Best High Schools” designation factors in six criteria for the award. According to U.S. News and World Report, the ranking looks at:

“College Readiness (30%) – Students who take and earn a qualifying score on AP or IB exams.

“College Curriculum Breadth (10%) – Seniors who earn a qualifying score on multiple AP or IB tests.

“State Assessment Scores (20%)

“State Assessment Performance (20%) – Factors in school's demographics.

“Underserved Student Performance (10%) – Learning outcomes among Black, Hispanic, and low-income students.

“Graduation rate (10%).”

Idaho Falls High School boasts an 84 percent graduation rate.

Additionally, more than one in three students took an Advanced Placement exam, about one in four of total students passed an AP exam, and 74 percent of all students are proficient in reading.



“The teaching staff here is great and the best in the state, best in the nation, I think,” Parker said. ”Our teachers are so good at their craft and they care so much about kids.”



Between career-technical education, dual enrollment, and Advanced Placement courses, the school offers a variety of classes tailored for each student’s educational journey.

“There is a place for everyone in Idaho Falls High School,” Trudell said.