U of I killer, Bryan Kohberger, reportedly threatening self-harm in bid to force prison transfer

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) — Confessed killer and inmate Bryan Kohberger is reportedly considering desperate measures to force the Idaho Department of Corrections to move him from his current prison block. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the former University of Washington student is threatening self-harm if the IDOC does not move him out of J-block in the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna.

In July, Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for the murders of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. After pleading guilty to the murders, he was transferred to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna.

Past Allegations of Harassment and Transfer Requests

Kohberger has submitted several requests to be moved from J-Block, alleging harassment from the other inmates. The 31-year-old made his first request to be moved only one day after arriving in the facility.

In each case, the former PHD student and confessed killer gained little sympathy from the online and professional community. In an interview with Fox News Digital, former prison pastor Keith Roverea told the outlet that Kohberger is only making the situation much worse by complaining.

Former Detective Weighs In

In interviews with the Daily Mail and Court TV, Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective and Cold Case Foundation director, told the outlets that Kohberger is resorting to new tactics to be moved after his complaints to the IDOC failed.

“The question is, is he using a threat about harming himself as leverage to get out of J-Block? Or does he really feel he’s going to harm himself? He’s not saying ‘I’m going to kill myself,’ it’s ‘I’m going to harm myself,'” McDonough told the outlet.

Local News 8 has reached out to the IDOC regarding its policy and response when an inmate makes threats of self-harm, and will update this article as we receive a response.