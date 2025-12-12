Funeral services announced for former Bannock County Judge Bill Woodland

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Funeral services have been announced for former Bannock County Judge William "Bill " Woodland. The family tells Local News 8 the services will be held on Friday, December 19, at 11:00 AM.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 930 East Alameda Road. The family will also greet friends on Thursday, December 18th, at the Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck.

Judge Woodland was the subject of a two-day search and rescue operation with help from thousands of community members.

He disappeared after a church service on Sunday, December 7th. After an extensive search, he was found deceased on Tuesday, December 9th.

