Hawthorne Middle School in Pocatello closed Friday due to water main break

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Hawthorne Middle School will be closed today (Friday, December 12) after a water main line break caused flooding in a nearby power grid area. School district officials say the closure is being made out of an abundance of caution, emphasizing that the safety of students and staff is their top priority.

The break occurred near Poleline Road and Eldredge Road, where Bannock County Emergency Management reports that water has entered a power infrastructure zone. Residents in the immediate area are being asked to remain inside their homes and avoid the area until further notice.

District officials stress that the closure impacts only Hawthorne Middle School. All other Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 schools are open and operating on their regular schedules. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and are working to restore normal conditions as quickly as possible.