Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sells out in near-record time; Winning numbers announced Dec. 29

BOISE, Idaho – Two lucky Idaho Lottery players who participated in the 2025 Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle will begin the New Year as Idaho’s newest millionaires! All 500,000 tickets in the Idaho Lottery’s traditional holiday game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle, have been sold, and the game has officially ended. The last ticket was sold Thursday, December 11, 2025.

This year’s game was one of the fastest selling in the nineteen-year history of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. After last year’s very successful game, the Idaho Lottery continued the game with TWO top prizes of $1,000,000. They also added a $100,000 prize and a $50,000 prize.

It is the eighteenth sellout and the eleventh time the game has sold out before Christmas.

“We want to remind everyone this game features two, one-million-dollar top prizes. Last year, unfortunately, one of those $1,000,000 prizes was never claimed,” said Andrew Arulanandam, Idaho Lottery Director. “So, please keep your tickets in a safe place and remember to go online and check them after the drawing.”

The winning numbers will be announced at 5:59 p.m. Mountain Time on Monday, December 29, 2025.

“Idaho Raffle tickets are popular holiday gifts. So, this year, two lucky Idahoans could be instant millionaires because of their stocking stuffers!” added Arulanandam.

Players can check their tickets for winning numbers at idaholottery.com, at all Idaho Lottery retail locations, on the Idaho Lottery winning numbers hotline at 208-334-4656, or by using the Idaho Lottery Check-a-Ticket app for their iPhone or Android phone.

Besides the guaranteed top prizes of $1,000,000, there are over 21,500 additional prizes ranging from $15 up to $100,000. This year’s game also featured twenty, $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchased one of the 25000th tickets. There were 15 daily, $1,000 winners during the first 15 days of sales. All players are encouraged to check their tickets for these promotion winners manually by visiting idaholottery.com.

All winning tickets of $1,000 and higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw announcement on December 29, 2025, to claim their prizes.

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated over $1.7 million for the Idaho Lottery’s beneficiaries, Idaho public schools and buildings.

During this gift giving season, the Idaho Lottery would like to remind everyone to gift Lottery tickets responsibly. You must be 18 years old to buy, sell, or redeem Lottery products in Idaho.

The following is a current list of $1,000 promotional winning tickets that remain unclaimed from this year’s Raffle: