ITD upgrades lighting to reduce snowplow strikes

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – In a continual effort to minimize snowplow strikes and increase safety, the Idaho Transportation Department is installing and testing upgraded lighting packages this winter.

When encountering ITD snowplows on the road, drivers through eastern Idaho may see

Two higher-mounted over-cab strobe lights

Four larger, sturdier wing lights mounted atop and at the side of the wing blade itself

Six total lights at the back of the truck, both strobing and alternating

New reflective orange and yellow checkerboard striping at the back of the plow truck

A whip-style, green rod light that extends six inches high at the edge of the wing plow

The green whip light has been met with success in other states around the country and is a significant change for Idaho.

“Yes, green means go but it also gets your attention,” ITD Operations Manager Ty Winther said. “And ultimately, that’s what we’re trying to do, what it’s all about- grabbing people’s attention.”

All trial lighting was chosen and installed by ITD plow operators, mechanics and welders. These changes will be placed on newer plow trucks as a standard across Idaho if they are found to be more effective at preventing snowplow strikes and increasing visibility for road workers year-round.

In 2023-24, ITD tracked 17 strike occurrences, and 11 during 2024-25. Many of these crashes involve vehicles hitting the wing plow that helps clear both the road lane and shoulder at the same time.

“When any strike happens, we’re asking ourselves what we could have done to prevent it” Winther said. “We can’t track the lives we save but we still look at it like that- how many crashes were prevented because of these ideas?”

While improved lighting is a helpful preventive measure, ITD reminds drivers to use common cautionary practices on winter roads. Slow way down, give extra space to other drivers and surroundings, brake carefully and slowly, drive with your lights on at all times, and put down or turn off any distractions.

Helpful winter road condition and driving reports can always be found on the Idaho 511 app and at http://511.idaho.gov .