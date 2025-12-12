“Learning to help”: Dora Erickson Elementary Students master the ‘Domino Effect’ of good deeds

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — One good deed is always followed by another; That's the important lesson Students at Dora Erickson Elementary are learning with a cereal box food drive.

Jami Moore, a gym teacher and a volunteer for the school's outreach program, came up with the idea of doing a cereal box domino food drive.

"We were trying to find a fun way for kids to bring in cereal for Outreach Pantry, which feeds the kids at our school who need food over the weekends or over long breaks. Because if you don't learn at a young age that we can help each other, then we will probably not help each other when we get older," said Moore.

Around 600 boxes of cereal were collected by students and other donors.

They plan to line them all up around the school and knock them over like dominoes.

The school has tried to do food drives in years past and found little success. They decided to turn it into a fun competition.

The winning class that brings in the most boxes will have a donut-and-dodgeball party.

"The objective is to make sure that our students and others within the community have food over the extended breaks. And as far as the participation of our students, we really hope that the students can understand that everybody can help everybody else out just a little bit. And I think it brings a little bit of awareness that not all families have the basic necessities that some of us take for granted," said Steven Andrew, Principal, Dora Erickson Elementary.

The school is recognizing Mrs. Jess Watrous's 6th-grade class, who brought 116 boxes of cereal and Ms. Jessica Hanson's second-grade class, who brought in 61 boxes.