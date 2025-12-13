Children Enjoy “Breakfast with Santa” at Idaho Falls Elks Lodge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Kids and their families joined Santa and Mrs. Claus this morning at the Elks Lodge in Idaho Falls for the "Breakfast with Santa" event.

Guests enjoyed a homemade breakfast of eggs, bacon, pancakes, fruit and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus were available for photos throughout the morning. Kids could also write out their Christmas wishlist or take home coloring pages.

The Elks Lodge Activities Committee was excited to host this event again for community members.

"Years ago, I brought my oldest son here for breakfast with Santa, and it only happened a few years after that and then the Elks Lodge just decided not to do it," said Brandy Skaar, Elks Lodge Activities Committee member. "When I became part of the activities committee, this was one of the events I wanted to bring back for our community."

Many volunteers and members of the Elks lodge come together to make the holiday tradition happen.

"It takes a village basically to bring something like this together," said Yvette Lundquist, another Elks Activities Committee member.