Warm weather and clear skies remain overhead for Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming

We can anticipate a notably mild December weekend due to a strong high-pressure ridge over the area, extending inland from the Pacific. This system has maintained dry and above-average warmth throughout the week, offering abundant sunshine and gentle winds on Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Clear skies also provide a perfect chance for many to observe the Geminid Meteor Shower on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

The Geminid Meteor Shower will peak during the night of December 13 into the early hours of December 14th. According to the International Meteor Organization (IMO), the peak rate of 120 meteors per hour is predicted to occur around 1 am Mountain Time on Sunday morning. Expect to start seeing a few of these meteors in the skies around 7 pm Saturday. The best viewing experience will be away from light pollution.

This calm pattern and warm weather won’t last long, as high pressure begins to weaken early next week, opening the door to rain, snow, and gusty winds by midweek.

This Saturday's winds have decreased around the region to around 5–10 mph out of the southwest. High temperatures are climbing into the upper 40’s under clear skies, making for a pleasant day outdoors. Sunday temperatures will continue to trend with sunny skies and a high near 48° around the Snake River Plain. Winds will be light and variable, and Sunday night will turn colder, with lows dipping to around 23°.

The upcoming week starts with increasing clouds on Monday, with highs around 46°. There is a slight chance of snow after 5 a.m. Monday night, with lows near 32°. Tuesday will see a mix of rain and snow in the morning, shifting to rain later. High temperatures will reach about 50°, and the likelihood of precipitation increases to 40% during the day and 60% Tuesday night, when rain is more probable.

By midweek, winter weather takes center stage. Wednesday looks breezy with rain and snow likely and highs near 46°. The chance of precipitation jumps to 70%, and Wednesday night will see more mixed showers with lows around 30°. Thursday continues the unsettled pattern, with a 50% chance of rain and snow and highs near 44°.