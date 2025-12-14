A Message of Light in the Darkness: Idaho Falls community Celebrates first night of Hanukkah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Southeast Idaho’s small but rapidly growing Jewish community ushered in the Festival of Lights across the region Sunday, marking the traditional first night of Hanukkah with public celebrations.

In Idaho Falls, Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho hosted the Fourth Annual Community Chanukah Celebration at the Shilo Inn's Snake River Convention Center. Dozens of people packed the venue to enjoy traditional foods and songs.

Rabbi Zali Lifshitz welcomed Mayor-elect Lisa Burtenshaw, who had the honor of lighting the shamash, the central "servant" or "helper" candle of the traditional menorah.

The traditional eight-day festival commemorates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after the Jewish people defeated the Syrian-Greek army over 2,100 years ago. Following the victory, only one jar of undefiled oil was found for the Temple’s daily menorah lighting service—enough to burn for just one day. Miraculously, the oil lasted for eight days.

A Message of Light in Darkness

Rabbi Lifshitz emphasized that Hanukkah represents bringing light into darkness, a core teaching of the late Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, known as the Rebbe.

"The message of Hanukkah really is that when it's dark, the way we light it up is not by arguing and trying to fight back with different things, but simply by lighting a candle," said Rabbi Lifshitz.

The theme has only become more important in recent years amid a marked increase in anti-semitic attacks worldwide. Tonight's local festivities took place as with Jewish community mourns the lives lost in Sunday's terrorist attack on a Jewish community in Bondi Beach, Australia.

Rabbi Lifshitz stressed to those gathered in Idaho Falls that the only way to respond to hatred is with light and pride as a Jewish community.

"The idea in Judaism is that if we do another mitzvah, we do another act of kindness, and one by one, we increase our outreach to one another and making sure that every single one of us stands tall and proud as a Jew," he explained. "The message is not to be scared and hide back in our houses, but on the contrary, we put our menorahs out proudly. We have public displays all over the city, showing proudly that we're a Jew, and that is the best way that we can fight anyone who tries to come against us."

Rabbi Lifshitz welcomes the Jewish community in Idaho Falls and the surrounding area to take part in Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho's ongoing efforts to practice their faith year-round.