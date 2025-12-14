Skip to Content
Fire erupts at Bonneville County Hatch Pit north of Idaho Falls

An Idaho Falls fire truck is helping control a fire at the Hatch Pit north of the city Sunday morning.
By
today at 8:40 AM
Published 9:03 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls firefighters are battling a fire that started in the Bonneville County waste management site early Sunday morning, at 395 East 33rd North.

The fire was first reported around 2:45 a.m. in the Hatch Pit, where waste materials are often deposited. As of 9 a.m., several fire engines from IFFD remain on the scene, working to control the blaze.

Authorities have not said what has burned or how it started. Early Sunday morning, witnesses took to social media saying they could see the fire glowing in the dark sky for miles.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are revealed.

Curtis Jackson

