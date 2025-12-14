Hour of AI Comes to Pocatello/Chubbuck District Classrooms

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Hour of AI is a global program that has brought new technology lessons to over 100 million students. Last week, students in the Pocatello/Chubbuck school district enjoyed exploring the many applications of AI.

At Tyhee Elementary, Mrs. Ward's class practiced coding with microbits. Microbits are tiny chips that can display numbers, letters and images while playing a melody the student codes on their computer. Fourth grade teacher Danyiel Ward said the AI lessons have been beneficial to her students in many ways–improving their critical thinking skills and allowing them to think outside the box.

AI also comes with known dangers, which teachers in the district are committed to teaching as well. "We've also talked about safety and how to be safe and the good, the bad, and the ugly of what it is," said Ward. "But also showing them how to use it to help them."

Over at Ellis Elementary, classes are enjoying solving AI-powered mysteries. One was the case of Santa's missing sleigh, where third graders got the chance to interview suspects and inspect crime scenes.

"The kids have really enjoyed it and it has been great for their problem solving skills for all kids of all skill levels and academic levels," said MaryLynn Graham, a third grade teacher at Ellis Elementary. "It's been really a great week of different fun things that they get to do with AI and problem solving and code."

Students in the class told Local News 8 that their Hour of AI is the best part of the day.

Ashley Schaffner, Regional Hub Coordinator for the Idaho Stem Ecosystem, has been involved in many of the Pocatello and Chubbuck Hour of AI experiences. "For students to understand how the technology works and why it does what it does makes it really important as they interact with that technology so that they can be creators of new innovations and new technologies as they grow up rather than just consumers of that," she said.

Schaffner also explained the "light bulb" moments students have when figuring out the AI and the microbit technology, which makes the entire program feel worth it.

"It gives all of my students the opportunity to try something new that's outside our regular curriculum," said Ward.