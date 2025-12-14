Sunny Sunday reveils precipitation and wintry mixes reentering Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming

A sunny Sunday in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming is set to turn as precipitation and a wintry mix return. Residents who’ve been enjoying clear skies should prepare for changing conditions, as forecasts indicate a shift toward rain and snow by midweek.

We can expect an unusually mild Sunday evening in December, thanks to a strong high-pressure ridge overhead. This system has been keeping conditions dry and warmer than average this past week, delivering plenty of sunshine and lighter winds this weekend. However, as high pressure begins to weaken early next week, it will open the door to snow, cold rain, and breezy conditions by next weekend.

Sunday afternoon continues the trend of warmer weather with sunny skies and a high near 49°. Winds will be light across the region, and Sunday night will cool quickly, with lows around 23°.

For Monday, the upcoming week begins with an increase of cloudy skies, with highs around 46°. There is a slight chance of snow after 5 a.m. Monday night in elevated areas, with lows near 32°.

Tuesday will see a mix of rain and snow in the morning, shifting to rain later. High temperatures will reach about 50°, and the likelihood of precipitation increases to 40% during the day and 60% on Tuesday night, when rain is more likely across parts of Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming.

By midweek, winter weather takes center stage. Wednesday looks breezy with rain and snow likely and highs near 46°. The chance of precipitation jumps to 70%, and Wednesday night will see more mixed showers with lows around 30°. Thursday continues the unsettled pattern, with a 50% chance of rain and snow and highs near 44°.

The shift in wintery weather is a reminder of how quickly conditions can change in the region, so keep an eye on updates from Local News 8 and plan accordingly for the week ahead.