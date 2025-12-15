Idaho Falls attic fire causes $175K in damage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The lives of an Idaho Falls family were upended late Sunday night when a devastating attic fire caused an estimated $175,000 in damage to their single-story home. The Fire Chaplains of Idaho were immediately called to the scene to provide emotional and practical support to the affected residents.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to the blaze at 10:56 p.m. Sunday at a home off East 109th North. While crews successfully extinguished the fire around 2 a.m. Monday, the home sustained extensive damage.

The fire is believed to have begun in the chimney before spreading rapidly into the attic. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately spotted heavy smoke coming from the eaves and roofline.

Battling the fire proved a unique challenge for the firefighters due to past renovations at the home. Firefighters encountered multiple roof layers, including plaster and sheeting, as well as a concealed false roof that was only discovered after crews began cutting into the structure to access the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by an IFFD fire investigator. The Fire Chaplains of Idaho continues to help with post-fire needs.