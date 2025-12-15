Light the World Giving Machines arrive at Grand Teton Mall

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Heads up, Idaho Falls! The globally recognized Light the World Giving Machines have arrived in Idaho Falls, offering a unique opportunity to give back to the community this holiday season. The 'reverse vending machines' are officially launching today, Monday, December 15th, at noon at the Grand Teton Mall.

The Grand Opening event will be emceed by Local News 8's First Alert Forecaster, Jeff Roper, and feature a live performance by singer Jay Osmond.

How the "Giving Machines" work

The Giving Machines allow visitors to donate essential items—from meals and clothing to school supplies and livestock—directly to local and global charities. The machines are sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which covers all operational costs, ensuring 100% of every donation goes straight to the charities.

This year, the Giving Machines will remain at the Grand Teton Mall from Dec. 15 - Jan. 1st, and will benefit the following local non-profits and charities:

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center

Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EICAP)

The Village

Community Food Basket–Idaho Falls

FISH (Friends in Service Here)

Idaho Falls Rescue Mission

The launch event will include remarks from Elder Kirt L. Hodges of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and storyteller Glen Rawson, alongside representatives from all six benefiting charities.

Local News 8 will be providing live coverage from the Grand Opening event! Join us live at Local News 8 at noon.