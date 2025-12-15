Outgoing Pocatello Mayor Blad to deliver State of the City address on December 18

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello will reflect on Fiscal Year 2025 during the annual State of the City address at the City Council meeting December 18.

Mayor Brian Blad will introduce the State of the City address, which is scheduled as the final agenda item of the evening. The presentation will highlight accomplishments and progress made by City departments throughout the past fiscal year. Mayor Blad will conclude the address with remarks focused on priorities and expectations for the year ahead.

The City Council meeting December 18 is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 911 North 7th Avenue.

Following the presentation, the State of the City will be made available on the City of Pocatello’s website at pocatello.gov.