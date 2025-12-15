Two school buses collide in Minidoka County, sending drivers and 4 students to hospital

PAUL, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a crash involving two school buses on State Highway 25 in Minidoka County. 17 students were on the buses at the time of the crash.

ISP said four of the students were taken to local hospitals. One of the students was flown to a hospital in Utah. One of the bus drivers was extricated from the bus, and the other bus driver was also taken to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 7:15 a.m. Monday near milepost 43 west of Paul.

The crash forced the highway to be closed for a few hours as police investigated and cleaned up the scene.

ISP reported that all students have been reunited with their parents.