Future USS Idaho officially delivered to U.S. Navy

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The U.S. Navy has a powerful new addition. Its newest fast-attack submarine, the future USS Idaho, is officially in Navy hands.

The sub was delivered yesterday, Dec. 15, by General Dynamics Electric Boat. It’s the second Virginia-class submarine delivered this year and marks the official handoff from the shipbuilder to the U.S. Navy.

The submarine and its crew will now undergo testing and sea trials before entering active service this spring.

Navy leaders say USS Idaho reflects the hard work of shipbuilders, partners, and sailors coming together to deliver one of the most advanced submarines in the world.

Built by Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding, Idaho is the 26th Virginia-class sub.

When it joins the fleet, it will operate quietly, gather intelligence, and carry out missions worldwide. This is the fifth Navy ship named for the state of Idaho, continuing a legacy that spans more than 150 years.