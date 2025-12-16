Rexburg Police seek help finding missing at-risk 22-year-old

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Rexburg Police Department is urgently asking the public for help finding a missing at-risk 22-year-old.

Police are searching for Beckett McVey of Rexburg, who has a history of mental health issues. Concerned family members have requested a welfare check, and officers have been unable to locate or make contact with the individual.

Anyone with information to help police locate Beckett and complete the welfare check is asked to call dispatch at 208-372-5001.