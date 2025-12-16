Stinking Springs and Egin areas temporarily closed to protect wintering mule deer

The following is a news release from the BLM:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management Upper Snake Field Office, in coordination with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, has temporarily closed the Stinking Springs area near the South Fork of the Snake River to all motorized vehicles and human entry to support wildlife survival rates. The annual closure began Dec. 15 and continues until May 1, 2026.

“Increasing human activity in the Stinking Springs area creates additional stress on the mule deer that winter there, requiring them to deplete their supply of stored winter fat more quickly,” said BLM Upper Snake Field Manager John Reffit. “We appreciate the public’s help every year in avoiding this area to help protect these animals.”

In addition, the annual Egin-Hamer Area Closure will go into effect Jan. 1, with restrictions lasting until April 1, 2026, south of the Egin-Hamer Road, and until May 1, 2026, north of it. This temporary closure also restricts human entry to BLM-managed public land to protect wintering deer, elk and moose. A detailed map is available online.

The seasonal closures apply to BLM-managed public lands in the vicinity of Stinking Springs and Egin-Hamer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service also enacts similar winter closures on nearby National Forest lands. Visitors are encouraged to check with agency offices before planning travel in these areas. For more information, contact the Upper Snake Field Office at 208-524-7500.