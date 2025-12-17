AI in the Classroom: Legislation proposed to create AI Framework statewide

Students are learning how to use AI in classrooms across Idaho. | KIFI file photo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As AI integrates with learning in the classroom, one lawmaker is proposing an “AI in Education Framework” to guide students and teachers in safely adopting the technology in schools.



“Everybody's heard about AI and how exciting it is,” said Senator Kevin Cook (R-Idaho Falls), “and sometimes it scares parents to death. And quite frankly, it should.”



But Cook said it is essential that Idaho educators embrace AI technology and prepare students for the jobs of the future.

“Your kids and you yourself have AI all around you,” he explained. “AI is being used in just about everything you do. It's in your cars. It's on your cell phones. It's on your computers. A lot of times it's in your lighting, in your homes. It's everywhere. And so let's get out in front of it and keep our kids safe.”

He hosted a roundtable earlier this year with 20 AI-experts from industries and institutions across the state – including Micron, Boise State University, banking, manufacturing and health care.



“If we're going to be able to support the jobs in the future that have AI, then we need to start teaching our kids AI. We need to have our teachers knowledgeable of AI,” Cook said. “So what we were trying to do is build a framework.”

He clarified that the “AI in Education Framework” differs from a set curriculum of rules and standards.



Cook identifies five key aims in his draft legislation that the framework is working to protect – “safeguard student privacy, protect the role of the educator, promote human-centered learning, increase transparency and prepare Idaho students for success in an economy increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence technologies.”

Cook intends to introduce the legislation in January to the Senate Education Committee. If approved, it would require approval by both the Idaho House of Representatives and the Idaho Senate to go before Governor Little.



