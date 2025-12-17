District 91 school administrators investigate safety concern for Idaho Falls schools

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - On Tuesday night, the Idaho Falls School District 91 released a statement with the Idaho Falls Police Department regarding a potential concern about student safety. An individual on the sex offender registry reportedly made comments about observing children in their neighborhood.

The area of concern is north of Broadway St. and south of Grandview Dr., between Skyline Dr. and Bellin Rd. The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the situation. District administration is sharing this information with parents and guardians, along with a few reminders about student safety.

Parents are always welcome to drive their students to school. For students who continue to ride the bus, D91 administrators will monitor bus stops in the affected area in the morning and afternoon for the rest of the week. Administrators are encouraging families and neighborhoods to work together to plan for additional precautions throughout the upcoming break. They also encourage families to discuss safety practices with their students and remind them to take precautions, especially outside school hours and on weekends.

Students should walk in groups or pairs whenever possible.

Students should be alert to what is going on around them.

Students should not speak with, approach, or follow adults they do not know.

If you observe suspicious activity near or around a school, a bus stop, or your neighborhood, you should note the following information and then call 911:

Describe the suspect, noting approximate height and weight; color, length, and style of hair; presence of facial hair; distinctive clothing; or other markings.

Record the license number, color, make, and model of a vehicle, if present, as well as any identifying marks on the vehicle.

The Idaho Falls School District 91 administration will work closely with the Idaho Falls Police Department to address concerns and keep parents informed. A good way to monitor your neighborhood is to visit the sex offender registry, click here.