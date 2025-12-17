Driggs sex offender facing federal child exploitation charges pleads not guilty; released on home confinement

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 68-year-old Driggs man and registered sex offender is facing federal charges after allegedly sharing and promoting child sexual abuse material. Dennis J. Empey has pleaded not guilty and was granted pretrial release from jail under strict conditions.

Empey was formerly charged with multiple counts of possessing, soliciting, distributing, and disseminating child sexual abuse material in Teton County, Idaho. The case was elevated to federal authorities after Teton County investigators reviewed evidence for potential violations of federal law.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond E. Patricco released Empey from jail, placing him under home confinement with GPS monitoring while he awaits trial. His release is contingent upon strict adherence to several rules, including limited internet access, a total prohibition on contact with minors, and third-party supervision. Any violation of these terms will result in his immediate return to custody.

The charges stem from a December 2024 incident following a report from a hospital worker. According to court filings, the worker spotted images of young children on Empey’s phone while he was attempting to show medical staff a photograph of a wound. On January 15, 2025, detectives interviewed Empey at his residence, where he consented to a digital search of his device.

Upon further search, detectives discovered a cache of sexually exploitative videos and photographs of children. Investigators also discovered WhatsApp messages dating back to September 2024, which detailed communications between Empey and two 17-year-old boys living in other countries.

Empey is a registered sex offender with prior convictions for abusing minors as a Boy Scout Leader.

He is scheduled to go to trial on January 20, 2026, in Pocatello. If convicted on the federal counts, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and the possibility of lifetime supervised release.