Early morning fire destroys vehicle and chicken coop in Idaho Falls; One injured

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A fast-moving fire destroyed a vehicle and a chicken coop early Wednesday morning, leaving one resident injured and 13 chickens dead.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to the blaze off West Broadway Street at 5:40 a.m. on Dec. 17, where they found a fire burning between two mobile homes.

Crews were able to rapidly contain the flames in under 10 minutes, which prevented the fire from consuming the nearby residences. While the neighboring trailers were saved from destruction, one home sustained partial damage, and a nearby car was completely destroyed.

The chicken coop where the fire originated was a total loss, resulting in the death of 13 chickens. Fire officials have estimated the total property damage from the incident at $30,000.

One resident sustained minor injuries during the incident but declined treatment by EMS at the scene.

According to IFFD, a total of 19 firefighters responded to the call, including three engines, a ladder truck, three ambulances, and a battalion chief. Supporting agencies, including Intermountain Gas and Rocky Mountain Power, also arrived to secure utilities, while a chaplain provided on-site assistance to those affected.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department says it has concluded its investigation into the matter. While the fire was traced back to the chicken coop, the exact cause remains undetermined.