ISP urges drivers to secure cargo after wood impales SUV windshield

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With holiday travel in full swing, the Idaho State Police is urging drivers to secure their loads after a close call on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

This morning, ISP released photos on social media of an incident that took place in Idaho Falls. A large piece of wood fell from a moving vehicle and impaled the windshield of an SUV. The wood narrowly missed the two occupants inside.

"Thankfully, no one was injured — but this could have ended very differently," ISP stated in a Facebook post. "What falls off your vehicle can become life-threatening to someone else in seconds."

With more travelers on the road and winter weather adding to driving hazards, police are urging everyone to double-check their vehicles before departing. "This is why load securement matters. Whether you’re hauling for work or towing on the weekend, take the extra time to properly secure your load," states the post.