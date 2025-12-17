LIVE UPDATES: 80 mph winds, wicked weather sweeps across Eastern Idaho

EASTERN IDAHO — "Wicked" weather is wreaking havoc across the region today as a line of powerful thunderstorms sweeps through. Local News 8 is tracking this storm in real-time and will provide continuous live updates as new reports of damage and outages come in.

With wind gusts clocked at up to and above 80 mph, we are seeing widespread reports of structural damage and utility failures.

I-84 Closed Due to Severe Winds/Semi Crash

Both directions of Interstate 84 are currently closed between mile markers 230 and 240 due to two separate semi-truck rollovers caused by high winds.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the closure via Facebook, noting that the interstate will remain shut down until the wreckage is cleared and conditions improve. Idaho State Police (ISP) are currently on the scene.

Authorities are advising travelers to expect significant delays and seek alternative routes as wind gusts continue to pose a threat to high-profile vehicles

Bingham County: Travel Advisory/Downed Power Lines

Bingham County Sheriff's Office has issued a travel advisory due to the extreme weather sweeping through the area, warning drivers to avoid traveling west of Aberdeen due to "multiple power lines down all over the roads." The Power Company and officers are on the scene, and BCSO says they are addressing the issue as best as they can.

Pocatello: Downed Lines and Fallen Trees

Pocatello Police are currently responding to a surge of calls involving fallen trees and downed power lines. Authorities are urging all residents to exercise extreme caution when leaving their homes, as hazards may be obscured by debris.

Police and Fire personnel are working to reopen roads and secure affected areas while utilities work to shut off power to impacted lines.

If you see a downed power line, Police say assume it is live and follow these safety tips.

Stay at least 30 feet away from the line and anything touching it.

Do not attempt to move the line or objects around it.

Avoid driving over or stepping near water that may be energized.

If a powerline falls on your vehicle, stay inside until emergency personnel arrive.

Call 911 or the utility company to report downed lines immediately.

Regional: Power Outages

Multiple power outages are currently affecting the region. You can monitor the restoration progress via the official maps below:

Bingham County: Severe Weather Warning Issued

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert regarding the hazard of 70 mph wind gusts and a line of severe thunderstorms moving southeast. Authorities are warning of potential damage to trees, mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings in the region.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest weather alerts, road closures, and power restoration timelines.