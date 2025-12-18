Driving forward: Update on the I-15/US-20 Connector Project

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Big changes could be coming for two busy Idaho Falls thoroughfares, and that could impact your commute -- down the road.

Progress on a project to potentially construct a new connector between Interstate-15 and U.S. Highway 20 continues.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) shared three alternatives for the I-15 and US-20 connector project with the public this week.

"In the years past, there were at one time 14 different alternatives," said Sky Buffat, Idaho Transportation Department spokeswoman. “As of right now, in our Environmental Impact Statement document, we’re carrying forward three of them.”

Officials are concerned about increasing traffic, safety, and the number of accidents in the area.



“Constructed in the 1950s and 60s, the I-15 and US-20 interchanges in Idaho Falls are not expected to provide adequate safety, mobility, and economic opportunity in the city, county, and region given the anticipated future growth,” said ITD Program Manager Jake Nyman in a presentation to Stand Up for Idaho Wednesday night.



The first possibility is a no-build option, she said, which would maintain existing conditions without adapting for future traffic or addressing safety concerns.



A second alternative would construct two flyover ramps, a new bridge over the Snake River, and move US-20 slightly north toward Freeman Park. It would relocate I-15 Exit 119 and change the configuration of US-20 Exit 308 (Science Center/Fremont Avenue).



The second alternative for the I-15/US-20 connector project. | Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department

A third option would realign US-20 north of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, constructing three new interchanges with a new Snake River bridge and interchanges at North 5th West and East 49th North. Buffat said this possibility is gathering the most consideration.

The third alternative for the I-15/US-20 connector project. | Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department

Josh McAfee, an Idaho Falls truck driver for Grasmich Produce, has been hauling goods since 2016 and takes the route from I-15 to Highway 20 three times a week.



At a Maverick gas station near the Lewisville Highway exit, he said he prefers the second alignment that more closely follows US-20’s current configuration.



“I think, honestly, the overlap where that comes around and then merges back on, I think that might be the best option instead of having to move further down," McAfee said.



The project is still in the planning stages, and no timeframe has been set for the start of construction as the project has not received funding

“[It's] our big connector project, right in Idaho Falls, and it would bring just a lot of change and a very massive improvement to the Idaho Falls area," Buffat said.