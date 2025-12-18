Nampa man arrested on seven counts of Child Exploitation

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 40-year-old Nampa man is in custody following an investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit. Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced Wednesday that Nathan Carr was arrested on December 16 for seven counts of possession of sexually exploitative material. According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office Jail records, Carr has also been charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

The arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between the ICAC Unit, the Nampa Police Department, and the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office. Carr was arraigned the following day, December 17, where a judge set his bond at $250,000.

Attorney General Labrador stated that the timing of the arrest underscores the state's commitment to child safety throughout the year.

"Threats to Idaho families don't stop during the holidays, and neither does our work to protect them," said Attorney General Labrador. "As Idahoans celebrate the holidays, we remain committed to protecting families and children from exploitation. Our investigators and law enforcement partners across the state will continue this critical work every day to keep Idaho's kids safe."

Carr is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on December 31, 2025, at 8:30 AM.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit operates in conjunction with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a broad coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Individuals with information regarding the exploitation of children are encouraged to contact their local police department, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

For more information, click HERE.