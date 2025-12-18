Over 200 American Falls homes still without power Thursday, local High School reopens as warming shelter

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — More than 200 homes in American Falls remain without electricity Thursday following yesterday's powerful storm, prompting officials to reopen American Falls High School as a warming shelter. Idaho Power says its crews are currently working around the clock to restore power to the area, though the utility provider has not yet released an estimated time for full restoration.

"Backup teams are on the ground in the hardest-hit areas, and today our crews are working through rain and snow to get the job done," Idaho Power wrote in a press release. "Teams are also working behind the scenes to coordinate logistics and get replacement parts and equipment where they’re needed most. A huge thank you to everyone who has shared words of appreciation for these hardworking teams."

According to the neighboring Bingham County Sheriff's Office, the local high school will be available to residents starting at 6:00 PM tonight, once all scheduled school activities conclude. To be let into the facility, contact Power County Dispatch at 208-226-2319.

"Due to Christmas Break, the school is expected to be available as needed in an ongoing status while Idaho Power crews work around the clock to restore power," the Bingham County Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook. "They are putting forth extreme efforts that are much appreciated and bringing in crews from all over the State."

The significant outage was the result of over 80 mph winds and significant thunderstorm activity on Wednesday.

Local emergency management teams from both Bingham and Power counties are collaborating to manage the crisis. In a statement released on Facebook, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to check on their neighbors and expressed gratitude for the community's patience.

"Our hearts go out to those affected by this unfortunate situation. This is a time that the amazing community that we are shines brightly. Please check on your neighbors and help one another through this difficult time. As always, we’re just a call away," states the post.