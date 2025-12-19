From Four Bulbs to a Brighter Future: Celebrating 75 Years of Nuclear Power at EBR-1

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — December 20th, 1951, was a big day for the United States and southeast Idaho. On that day 75 years ago, EBR-1, the experimental breeder reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory, became the world's first nuclear reactor to generate usable electricity from atomic energy, initially powering four light bulbs, then an entire building, and eventually the town of Arco.

Tomorrow, the INL will celebrate the 75th anniversary of this breakthrough in energy production.

"At the end of World War two, the whole world knew the United States could destroy something by splitting an atom. Demonstrated that pretty powerfully. And this is the first time they have made electricity, a peaceful application by harnessing that same power."

The INL is inviting the community to join them in celebrating the occasion at the EBR-1 museum for a free, family-friendly event. The morning bus leaves at 9 AM, and the afternoon bus will leave at 12:15 PM.

The museum is typically open in the summer. This event offers a rare winter opportunity to explore the historic EBR-I museum, enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and hear a festive EBR-I themed holiday poem read by Liza Raley, INL ambassador and former local radio personality.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate a pioneering achievement in science and technology — right here in Idaho.

The museum is located 50 miles west of Idaho Falls on U.S. Highway 20. Hours for December 20th are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

To register for a seat on the free bus ride to the site, click HERE.