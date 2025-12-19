Gingerbread for a Cause brings frosting, prizes and charity

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) — Last night, the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and Teton Volkswagen held their 3rd annual Gingerbread for a Cause.

Local businesses competed in a 60-minute gingerbread house building and decorating competition.

Advantages and disadvantages were auctioned off to help pad your chances of winning, including buying a mandatory break for your opponents. Competition was fierce, with people running around trying to grab all the toppings they could.

The winner was the Idaho Healthcare Institute, winning the jackpot of the night: over 10 thousand dollars!