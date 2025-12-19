Multi-agency narcotics investigation leads to three arrests and major drug busts in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Several suspected drug traffickers and a convicted felon are off the street as a result of a multi-agency narcotics investigation that culminated in three arrests. The investigation recovered several pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and illegally possessed firearms.

According to the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD), investigators seized approximately 11.85 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 6 ounces of cocaine, and one pound of marijuana. Additionally, officers recovered two firearms and $6,793 in suspected drug proceeds.

The sweep was conducted by the IFPD in partnership with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Homeland Security Investigations.

First Warrant and Arrest

The arrests each took place on December 4th, 2025, as police executed a batch of search warrants. Starting in the 200 Block of Water Avenue, investigators detained Juan Carlos Marquez-Nevarez at his residence without incident. A search of the property reportedly uncovered four pounds of methamphetamine, a stolen 9mm pistol, and $3,637 in cash.

Juan Carlos Marquez-Nevarez was arrested for Drug Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of Stolen Property.

Second Warrant and Arrest

Police executed a second warrant targeting a residence in the 1100 block of Mojave Street, detaining Raphael Carranza during a traffic stop shortly before the residence was searched. Inside the home, officers located and detained Billi Carranza.

The search of the home uncovered a .40 caliber handgun belonging to Rafael, a convicted felon prohibited from owning firearms, along with $3,156 in cash, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

According to IFPD, Rafael Carranza was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. Billi Carranza was cited for Frequenting a Place Where Controlled Substances are Used, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Misdemeanor Injury to a Child due to the presence of children in the home.

Third Warrant and Arrest

The final warrant led to the arrest of Griselda Resendiz. At her residence and an associated storage unit, investigators discovered 7.85 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, and 6 ounces of cocaine.

Resendiz was arrested on an existing federal warrant for the Delivery of a Controlled Substance. She is expected to face additional state and federal charges regarding the bulk quantities of narcotics found during the raid.