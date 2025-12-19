National program is helping Idaho children of incarcerated parents feel the hope of Christmas

IDAHO (KIFI) — The season of giving is here, and the Prison Fellowship's Angel Tree Christmas program is hoping to kids in need a holiday miracle. The program estimates that thousands of children in Idaho have parents who are incarcerated.

"This season won’t be marked by warmth and celebration; it will be marked by loneliness. Children impacted by parental incarceration often carry a heavy emotional burden. But we have the ability to change that," said Joi Johnson, Account Coordinator for the Prison Fellowship's Angel Tree Christmas program.

The Prison Fellowship's Angel Tree Christmas program serves over 200K children nationwide. It delivers gifts and a personal note to children on behalf of their incarcerated parents.

"These are more than just toys—this is a powerful conduit for hope and love," said Johnson.

Fellowship's Angel Tree Christmas program is asking for the community's support.

"The involvement of local Idaho churches and community groups are necessary to ensure every child in the area receives this hope," said Johnson.

For more information on how you can help, visit here.