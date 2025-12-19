Rep. Wendy Horman accepts role in Trump Administration as Director of the Office of Child Care

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Representative Wendy Horman (R-Idaho Falls) announced that she has accepted a position to serve as the Director of the Office of Child Care in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families.

"I first ran for elected office because I want every child to have the opportunity for an excellent education. This is an opportunity to continue that work," Horman said in a release. "The principles of limited government, individual liberty, and fiscal responsibility that guide Idaho will continue to inform my work at the national level."



She is the second Idahoan selected for a significant role in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this year, following Dr. Alex Adams, who was confirmed as the Assistant Secretary for Family Support over the Administration for Children and Families by the U.S. Senate on October 7.



"I am grateful and honored by this opportunity to again serve with Dr. Alex Adams in a new capacity to help make this nation a better place for children," she added.



Horman will serve under U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

She will officially resign from the Idaho House of Representatives on January 5, 2026, and begin serving in Washington, D.C. later that month.

"As I transition to this new role in the Trump Administration, I will carry with me the values and lessons learned from serving the people of Idaho," Horman said.

Horman currently serves as co-chair of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee, which sets the budget for the state of Idaho and has been an influential voice in the Idaho Legislature since 2012.