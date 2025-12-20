A dynamic wet weather pattern for the duration of Christmas week

A wet and active weather pattern takes us through the upcoming Christmas week. An active weather pattern will remain in place throughout the holiday week, bringing periods of rain to the valleys and moderate to heavy snow in the mountains. Temperatures will stay well above normal for late December, making a white Christmas unlikely for most lower elevations.

For the remainder of Saturday, the forecast indicates a brief reprieve from the active pattern. Anticipate clear, sunny weather with cool, seasonal temperatures around 40 degrees. Southwest winds will be moderate, gusting up to 30 mph. Another wintry system is set to arrive Saturday night. While snow accumulation is expected to be minimal—likely less than half an inch—travel conditions may become slippery, especially at higher elevations.

By Sunday afternoon, most of Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming will experience rain replacing earlier precipitation. Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 40s, with steady rain at times, and a 100% chance of precipitation during the day, continuing into Sunday night and early Monday morning. Rain continues through Monday, with highs near 46°.

While snow levels remain high, mountain regions will continue to accumulate snow, whereas valleys will remain mostly rainy. Looking ahead to Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the following days, the forecast remains wet. With temperatures significantly above normal, a white Christmas in lower elevations is unlikely. Any snow on Christmas morning will probably fall early and melt quickly as warmer air settles in.

Checking our region's forecast for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the day after, it remains wet. With well-above-normal temperatures, the chances of a white Christmas in lower elevations are slim. Any snow that falls on Christmas morning would likely fall early and melt quickly as warmer air moves in.