Idaho State University Celebrates Winter Class of 2025 at Commencement Ceremony

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The semester just wrapped up at ISU and for some, that meant the end of their college education. The ICCU Dome was packed this morning with loved ones to watch the students in the winter class of 2025 walk the graduation stage.

The university conferred more than one thousand degrees at this mornings' ceremony. The alma mater was performed by the ISU treble choir and the National Athem by student Jacob Williams.

Speakers at this semester's commencement included State Board of Education trustee and ISU alumna Cindy Siddoway and student speaker Tamisha Green.

President Robert Wagner also gave his remarks, celebrating graduates from each college on the campus as well as the doctoral and masters' programs.

On Friday, graduates walked back through the arch near the Frazier Hall building on campus, an ISU tradition to mark the end of the graduates' educational journies. As freshmen, students walk through the arch one direction and walk through it the other way on their graduation weekend to signify their accomplishments and obtaining of their degrees.