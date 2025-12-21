Avalanche warning in effect for Island Park, West Yellowstone

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)– The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for Island Park, West Yellowstone, and nearby communities.

According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center's website, "Near Island Park and West Yellowstone danger will rise through the day as heavy snowfall and wind-drifted snow add weight to a snowpack with weak layers buried 1-3 feet deep. Natural and human triggered avalanches large enough to bury a person are likely later today. Avalanches can be triggered from flatter terrain below steep slopes. The safest choice is to travel on slopes less than 30 degrees steep, and stay off of flatter terrain below steep slopes."

The warning is in effect until Monday at 5:30 a.m.

For more information, visit the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center's website HERE.