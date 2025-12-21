Skip to Content
News

Avalanche warning in effect for Island Park, West Yellowstone

By
today at 12:57 PM
Published 1:32 PM

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)– The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for Island Park, West Yellowstone, and nearby communities.

According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center's website, "Near Island Park and West Yellowstone danger will rise through the day as heavy snowfall and wind-drifted snow add weight to a snowpack with weak layers buried 1-3 feet deep. Natural and human triggered avalanches large enough to bury a person are likely later today. Avalanches can be triggered from flatter terrain below steep slopes. The safest choice is to travel on slopes less than 30 degrees steep, and stay off of flatter terrain below steep slopes."

The warning is in effect until Monday at 5:30 a.m.

For more information, visit the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center's website HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Max Gershon

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.