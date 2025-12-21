United in Light: How Idaho’s Jewish Community is Finding Warmth in Hanukkahs glow

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — As the eighth and final night of Hanukkah arrives, families across Idaho light their menorahs, celebrating a miracle of light that dates back over 2,000 years. In a state with one of the smallest Jewish populations in the United States—ranking eighth from the bottom— the history of Judaism here is both deep-rooted and inspiring. From gold rush pioneers to the first elected Jewish governor in the nation, Idaho's Jewish community has woven itself into the fabric of the state's mountainous spirit.

Hanukkah commemorates the victory of a small group of Jews, led by Judah Maccabee, against oppressive Greek rulers in 165 BCE. These rebels reclaimed their defiled temple in Jerusalem, where a single day's worth of oil miraculously burned for eight days. Rabbi Sara Goodman of Temple Emanuel in Pocatello describes Judah Maccabee as "sort of the first Jewish superhero." She explains how this outnumbered band "fled into the hills outside of Jerusalem" and fought back against a massive army, refusing to abandon their faith.

The holiday is timed for the darkest period of the year, between the winter solstice and the new moon, when sunlight and moonlight are scarcest. "What the rabbis wanted to do is to offer this holiday of light in the darkest time of the year," Rabbi Sam Klein of the Wood River Valley Jewish Community says. "It's the idea of bringing light, bringing this miracle of our existence out to the world." In Idaho's chilly winters, communities from Pocatello to the Wood River Valley keep these traditions alive, blending ancient rituals with the state's rugged landscape.

Jews have been part of Idaho's history since before it became a state in 1890. Ari Goldstein, whose family has ties to the Wood River Valley, traces the earliest arrivals to the 1860s gold rush. "The earliest recorded Jews that we have in Idaho are two gold prospectors," Goldstein notes. "They came in winter 1861; their names were Harrison and Haas. We only have last names, but gold had been discovered in Idaho in 1860, and people started to come from all over the West, trying to strike it rich."

Waves of immigration followed: German Jews in the mid-1800s, then Eastern Europeans around 1900. Many settled as merchants in mining towns, contributing to the growing territory. A major milestone came in 1914 when Moses Alexander was elected as Idaho's governor—the first democratically elected Jewish governor in the United States. "He was the very first elected Jewish governor," Rabbi Daniel Fink of Boise said. "When that happened, it was really a big deal in the Jewish world. American Jewish newspapers across the country had big stories that a Jew could be elected governor in a state where there were hardly any Jews."

As Idaho's Jewish communities light their final Hanukkah candles tonight, they honor a history of resilience—from ancient rebellions to pioneer trails in the American West. In places like Pocatello and the Wood River Valley, the miracle of light continues to shine brightly against the odds. Whether through family gatherings or synagogue services, this small but vibrant community reminds us that even in the darkest times, faith and tradition endure.