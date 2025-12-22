District 32’s search begins for new Representative following Wendy Horman’s resignation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Following Representative Wendy Horman's resignation from the Idaho House of Representatives, Legislative District 32 leadership is taking steps to fill her seat for the remainder of the legislative term. This formal selection process, scheduled for January 6, 2026, follows Horman’s recent announcement that she is stepping down to join the federal government as the Director of the Office of Child Care within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In accordance with state law, the Republican precinct committee officers from District 32 will now nominate three qualified candidates to fill the vacancy. Those names will be forwarded to the Governor, who holds the final authority to appoint one individual to serve out the remainder of the legislative term.

The public nomination meeting is set to take place at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2026, at the Bonneville County Elections Office located on the second floor of 497 N. Capital Avenue in Idaho Falls. During this session, precinct committee officers will review applicants and vote on the final trio of nominees to be presented to the Governor's office.

“This process is an important responsibility entrusted to the precinct committee officers under Idaho law,” said Chairwoman Maria Hatch. “We are committed to conducting a transparent and orderly nomination process that reflects the values of Legislative District 32 and ensures continued representation for our constituents.”

Qualified Republican residents of District 32 interested in the appointment are invited to submit their resumes and letters of interest to the party leadership at info@bonnevillegop.com. The deadline for applications is 5:00 p.m. on January 2, 2026, which provides the committee members time to review all materials prior to the public meeting. For more information, call 208-497-1211 or click HERE.