Grand uncoupling: Idaho Falls christens new fire station

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Sirens will soon be blaring from a brand-new fire station serving northeast Idaho Falls.

Firefighters and city officials celebrated the grand opening with a ceremonial uncoupling of the hoses on Monday.

The station will house a crew of five firefighters and paramedics.



Officials say the new station will help firefighters reduce fire response times.



“This new station allows us to fill a gap we identified in our coverage area to the North," said Idaho Falls Fire Department Interim Fire Chief Paul Radford. "Out of our stations that we have in this area, we've placed them strategically across town so we can make our national standards of four minutes per EMS call and five minutes per structure fire call for the first arriving unit and then eight minutes for the effective response force."



Located on Spitfire Street (next to North 15th East/Woodruff Avenue), the fire station will provide crews faster access to Sage Lakes, Lewisville Highway and the County Line area, the interim chief said



“This station will have a (fire) engine and an ambulance currently when it opens," Idaho Falls Fire Department Paramedic Brock McCue. "Then hopefully within the next two, three years, we'll be able to stand up our second battalion chief.”



Built on a seven-acre parcel, the additional ground provides space for a future Idaho Falls Fire Department storage site.

“It's been a real privilege to be a part of this department's growth and maturity, and ... this is our third fire facility that I've worked on," Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. "I think it's awfully impressive that we have been able to do all of that with no debt.”



The building cost $1.5 million, with a total project price tag of $3.7 million including the land, equipment and a generator.

A boy jumps into the fire truck at Station #6.

It was paid for with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, wildland resources and impact fees.

The uncoupling ceremony marked one of Casper's final public addresses as mayor of Idaho Falls.



During her tenure, the city's Insurance Service Organization (ISO) rating improved from a III to a II as the department expanded its network of stations.



Fire officials recognized Casper's leadership, commitment to the safety of Idaho Falls citizens and responsiveness to the needs of the fire department.

The station will be fully operational starting on January 5.

