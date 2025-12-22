ISP Dispatchers receive Distinguished Achievement Awards for role in kidnapping descue

LEWIS COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Two Idaho State Police Regional Communications Officers are being recognized for their pivotal role in rescuing a kidnapped woman and capturing a suspect in Lewis County earlier this year. Regional Communications Officer Thomas Conrad and Senior Regional Communications Officer Jamielyn were honored with Distinguished Achievement Awards, recognizing them for their investigative work that allowed law enforcement to locate a victim being held under dangerous circumstances in Kamiah.

The incident took place on June 16, 2025, when a young woman called from a local business stating she was unsafe and required immediate help. However, the young woman vanished before officers arrived on the scene, leaving behind limited information to work with.

Investigators were tasked with identifying the young woman and her suspected captor using only a phone number and a photograph she had shared of herself and an unidentified man. Conrad and Rupe immediately set to work using the limited information to track their possible location.

As the investigation intensified, authorities were able to contact the victim, who confirmed she was being held against her will. Through careful review of available information and law enforcement resources, Conrad and Rupe connected key details that ultimately led officers to a residence in Kamiah.

Because of the high level of threat reported at the scene, the Idaho State Police SWAT team was dispatched to the area. During the standoff, the victim managed to escape the immediate danger after speaking with investigators. The SWAT team subsequently took the male suspect into custody on kidnapping charges.

ISP Trooper Welling credited the dispatcher's persistence as the deciding factor in the rescue, stating, “What they did was simply outstanding. They are force multipliers, enabling troopers on the road to do their jobs effectively. Without their work, the victim would have remained in serious danger.”